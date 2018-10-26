Arbaaz Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Jack & Dil, says he is aiming to release his next production venture Dabangg 3 at the end of next year.

“A lot of work on Dabangg 3 has been done. We have almost locked script of the film. We have almost locked cast and technicians for the film. Now we are doing pre-production of the film where we will finalise shortlisted songs, we will start production designing of the film and after that, we will do recce of locations,” said Arbaaz.

“We will start shooting the film by the end of February or in the beginning of March next year. We are aiming and hoping that we will be able to release the film by end of next year,” he further added.

The third instalment in the Dabangg will see Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively.

After his divorce with actress Malaika Arora, there have been rumours that Arbaaz is dating Georgia Andriani and that they may tie the knot soon.

“If people are talking about my relationship, let them talk,” Arbaaz clarified. “It doesn’t mean if they talk about me then I will get married or not get married. Things will happen when they are destined to happen. I know what is happening in my life. When I feel I have to give some personal information about my life, then I will do that... Whether it’s about my marriage or anything.”

He continued: ““I don’t know from where people get this kind of information about whom I am dating or not dating. They shouldn’t speculate about anyone’s personal life. But people have freedom to talk about anything, so let them talk. I have been working in this industry for 22 years, so I know which thing I have to take seriously and which are things I have to ignore.”

In Jack & Dil, Arbaaz plays a possessive husband who hires a detective (Amit Sadh) to keep an eye on his wife, played by Sonal Chauhan.

The film is written by Sanjeev Dutta and directed by Sachin P Karande, and is slated to release November 2 in India.