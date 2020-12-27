Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations may be low key this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still a few surprises up his sleeve as he turns 55 years old.
Khan, who is marking his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse, called in his big day by cutting a cake with the media parked outside his gate. In the ongoing interaction that was caught on camera, the ‘Dabangg’ actor revealed that his upcoming film ‘Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai’ could release on Eid Al Fitr 2021.
The actor, who cancelled his celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was quoted as saying that he was hopeful the film, which also stars Disha Patani, would release on said festival but it would only be determined following the status of the pandemic and the safety of the audience.
Khan also sent out a message to his fans to not congregate outside his home in the Mumbai suburb of Bandra and maintain social distancing while India still reels under the pressures of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, as an early Christmas gift, Khan also revealed that his production house, Salman Khan Films, was backing the Pankaj Tripathi project, ‘Kaagaz’, an upcoming Indian biographical drama film written and directed by Satish Kaushik, which drops on January 7 on Zee5.
Khan also stars in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.