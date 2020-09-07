Actor Ronit Roy. Image Credit: IANS

After the abrupt departure of Ameesha Patel from the web series ‘7th Sense’ that was being filmed in Dubai, Gulf News has learnt that actors Ronit Roy and Chunky Pandey are also no long a part of the production helmed by Gaurang Doshi.

“The news is correct,” confirmed Roy in a WhatsApp message to Gulf News. Pandey adopted a similar stand.

“When I was approached for the project, it was supposed to be filmed in June, July and August in the UAE. But due to reasons unknown to me the project got delayed. As the producer was aware that I had other commitments. We could not get into a contract and proceed. I am not aware of the status of the project as I am not in touch with any person involved,” wrote Pandey in a WhatsApp message.

Chunkey Pandey. Image Credit: IANS

Earlier this week, Gulf News had revealed that Patel, who flew into Dubai last week for the filming of ‘7th Sense’, also starring South Indian actor R Madhavan, left the UAE abruptly. When Gulf News sought a comment from her spokesperson, he said the developments are true but he didn’t want to elaborate.

Ameesha Patel.

“Ameesha Patel is no longer a part of the ‘7th Series’ anymore. She won’t be associated with that show anymore. She felt it best to not to be a part of the show, but we don’t want to get into the reasons behind her return to Mumbai. We have always maintained dignity over such matters,” said Patel’s spokesperson over the phone last Thursday.

Earlier this summer, producer Doshi had gone on a publicity drive claiming that he intends to film two star-studded web series in this region and had spoken about how he was going to hire private jets to fly in the actors.