Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claims that his client has not named anyone in Bollywood, after news emerged that actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau as a part of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigations.

“Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it’s totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him,” said lawyer Maneshinde in an interview with television channel CNNNews18. Padukone is likely to record her statement on September 25 and according to reports she’s now talking to a team of high profile lawyers for the same in Goa.

Maneshinde also claimed that his client is not a part of a drug syndicate as it’s being alleged. Investigations have revealed chats where Chakraborty, prime accused in Rajput’s death case, seems to be procuring drugs for her late boyfriend. Her conversations with Rajput’s manager Jaya Saha also seem to indicate that she was instrumental in helping Rajput secure drugs.

“Being in the household of Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be termed as a syndicate. She has not dealt with anybody in her life and there is no allegation that she dealt with anybody else ... What Jaya Saha did with Sushant and Rhea was only prescribe or send CBD oil which is an extract of [marijuana] leaves, which is not a narcotic substance. You can see on the bottle of CBD that it does not contain any narcotic substance.”