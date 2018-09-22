Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba are both much-awaited big ticket movies, which were earlier set for a clash during the Christmas season.

Now they will release a week apart to avoid the box office collections getting affected, says Simmba director Rohit Shetty.

“I think one week is enough and there is no competition. Earlier we were planning to come on the same day, but then we went into a discussion. We decided not to come together because that would affect numbers. It was a mutual decision. If the film does well in the first week, it will go on,” Shetty said.

Shetty was at the Jagran Cinema Summit where he spoke about understanding the pulse of the audience for commercial cinema, in which he has carved a niche with films such as Golmaal, Singham and Chennai Express.

Asked if he is interested in making a biopic on someone, Shetty said: “If I ever want to make a film on a personality, I would love to make a film on Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj. I can make it really well.”