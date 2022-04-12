Reports are trickling in that Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were allegedly planning to get married in mid-April, have postponed their wedding by a few days owing to privacy reasons.
While the couple are yet to confirm their wedding dates or its change, Bhatt’s cousin Rahul Bhatt told Aaj Tak that his sister will not be getting married on April 13 or 14, as earlier reported.
He claimed the actors took the call to push forward their nuptials as they feared their privacy being invaded. They want to ensure that their big day isn’t documented by the paparazzi, who are currently camping outside their residences hoping to get nuggets of wedding details, claimed Rahul.
He also said that the pair had initially thought of locking in April 14 as their wedding date, but the media frenzy and interest that they have unleashed has forced them to reconsider.
While official confirmations about their wedding or its change in dates is yet to come, both families have been spotting gearing up for the big day this week. Last night, groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a clinic, while designer Sabyasachi’s creations were being carted into their homes as a part of wedding trousseau.
It’s believed that Alia Bhatt will be dressed in Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer to stars who decked up brides such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. Apparently, only 28 guests were invited to their nuptials but they had planned two star-studded receptions in Mumbai after their intimate wedding.
Their wedding is being billed as Bollywood's biggest wedding of the year. Both Bhatt and Kapoor are A-listers who come from powerful film dynasties, making their union an eventful affair.
Watch this space for more.