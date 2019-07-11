The 45-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded a string of images of his lean physique

Image Credit:

Actor Ram Kapoor, who is known for his roles in television shows ‘Kasam Se’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, has recently shared photographs of his major weight loss transformation, leaving fans stunned.

“Wassup peeps!! Long time no see,” he captioned the photographs in which he can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look.

Social media users including his friends from the film and television industry were amazed to see the actor’s extreme transformation.

Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented: “Amazing dude. Finally my brother. So happy.”

Actress Kishwer Merchant wrote: “You’re back to how you looked in ‘Dhadkan’.”

Tannaz Irani complimented Kapoor saying it is an “amazing achievement”.

Kapoor’s wife and his co-star from ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’ Gautami Kapoor is also enjoying his new look.

“Hottie,” she commented on his post.

However, some of his fans are missing his old heavy look.

“Amazing change sir...Inspirational change... Hats off to you... But then too purane Ram Kapoor hi ache lagte the [But I liked the old Ram Kapoor better],” wrote one social media user.