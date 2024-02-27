The parents of the late Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting their second child.
Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, and father Balkaur Singh opted for the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique, as stated by Moosewala’s uncle, Chamkaur Singh.
As per media reports, Charan Kaur will give birth to the baby in March. She has refrained from leaving her house for the past three to four months, owing to the pregnancy. Charan Kaur is 58 years old as per an affidavit which she filed in 2022 when she contested the 2022 elections from Mansa district (at the time, she was 56 years old). Balkaur Singh is 60.
The late singer’s mother is under observation by a medical team and is said to be doing well.