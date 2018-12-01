Highlights
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram.
Dubai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are in Rajasthan for their big fat Indian wedding, are showing us how it’s done in style at their Mehendi ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
Chopra took to her Instagram account to post blissful pictures of her as a bride-to-be along with her squad.
A Mehendi is the art or practice of applying temporary henna tattoos, especially as part of a bride or groom's preparations for a wedding.
Chopra also posted a heartwarming message about how her marriage was symbolic of two families from different faiths getting together for a harmonious union.
According to reports, the Bollywood actress has married American singer Nick Jonas in a western ceremony at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. As so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing,” said Chopra in a note along with her post on Saturday evening.
The Quantico star added that Mehendi was an important ritual in the Indian weddings.
Clad in multi-colour skirt and blouse, Chopra cut a portrait of a merry bride as she posted pics of her twirling in her elaborate skirt and hanging out with Jonas and his family.
According to reports, the Bollywood actress has married American singer Nick Jonas in a western ceremony at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
Their traditional Indian wedding, which will take place on December 2, is one of the most watched royal wedding of the year in India. Their inter-faith ceremonies are also be closely monitored by their legion of fans.
In other news, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted an image of their recent photoshoot as a married couple around the same time as the pictures of Chopra's Mehendi ceremony went up. While the timing is suspect, here's wishing both couples a great life ahead.