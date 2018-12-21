Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas hosted their third and final wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20, welcoming a galaxy of stars for the event held at Taj Lands End Hotel.
The newlyweds partied with some of the top names in Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the other recently married couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Chopra looked stunning in white embellished outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which the designers described as a custom tulle spring blossom skirt, hand embroidered with tiny, organza and chiffon flowers encrusted with crystals and bugle beads as accents. Meanwhile Jonas looked dapper in a green suit.
Khan’s presence at the venue confirmed that there was no rift between him and Chopra after the latter dropped out of the lead actor’s upcoming film ‘Bharat’, after being confirmed for the project which has been shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.
Chopra’s rumoured ex Shahid Kapoor also attended, with wife Mira Rajput. Rekha arrived for the party in her usual Kanjeevaram (tradtional silk) saree. Kangana Ranaut, who starred with Chopra in ‘Fashion’ also attended the event, coming with her mother and sister.
Singh and Padukone colour coordinated once again in Sabyasachi, letting the black and gold in their traditional outfits make a statement.
Cousin to Chopra, Parineeti Chopra was also in attendance, as were celebrities Anushka Sharma (dressed in a Sabyasachi cocktail collection saree), Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, among others.
Vidya Balan also posed for shutterbugs along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor and singer Asha Bhosle. Newly married badminton star Saina Nehwal was also spotted at the reception. Tusshar Kapoor arrived at the reception with his father and veteran actor Jeetendra.
Notably missing were the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although the latter two have been in South Africa celebrating son Taimur Ali Khan’s second birthday.
Chopra and Jonas tied the knot at Jodhpur’s iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 as per Christian and Hindu rituals.
The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi.
After their Delhi reception, the couple went off to Oman. As per media reports, Chopra later went back to New York, to promote her movie ‘Isn’t It Romantic’.
On work front, Chopra will also be seen on screen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ along with Farhan Akthar and Zaira Wasim.
The film is being co-produced by Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra herself. — With Staff Inputs