Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy promoting her upcoming global web series ‘Citadel’, visited the Siddivinayak temple in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.
The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from their visit. In the pictures, the actress is seen carrying her daughter in her arms. The actress wrote in the caption: “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings.”
The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is a favourite among celebrities, film stars and politicians. Politicians routinely visit the temple ahead of elections, while filmmakers pray to the deity before major movie releases.
Bollywood actress and IPL cricket team owner, Preity Zinta reacted to her post in the comments section, as did ‘Bheed’ actress Dia Mirza.
Chopra Jonas also shared a picture from the promotions of ‘Citadel’ and revealed that her Mumbai trip has come to an end. She wrote: “Mumbai done right! See you.”
The actress will be seen essaying the role of an elite spy in the upcoming global series ‘Citadel’ which also stars ‘Game of Thrones’ star Richard Madden in the lead.
Chopra Jonas, her daughter and her singer husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai late last month to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. The centre was built by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani to promote the fine arts.
She made waves for giving a hug to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar at the event, days after she spoke in a podcast about how she couldn't find work in Bollywood, forcing her to move to the US. In a tweet, actress Kangana Ranaut held Johar responsible for not giving work to Chopra Jonas.
The inaugural was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Hollywood and Bollywood making it to the event.
Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among the top celebrities to attend the event.