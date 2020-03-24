Bollywood couple show support for the European country during the coronavirus lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: instagram/therealkareenakapoor

As Italy continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisced her stay in the European country with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself and her husband from the Italy trip and prayed for the people in the coronavirus-hit country. In the picture, the star couple can be seen enjoying outside the Colosseum.

While Kapoor Khan is seen slaying in her olive-green pullover paired with denim and brown scarf, Ali Khan cis dressed half-sleeved jacket look with a T-shirt underneath it.

“Amore Italy, My love and I are praying for you all,” she captioned the post.

However, the post confused some fans who started to believe the celebrity power couple were stranded in Italy.

“Don’t get Corona, get home quickly and stay home. Don’t roam around,” a user wrote.

Another user commented: “Please don’t get Corona from there.”

Italy has reported over 42,000 confirmed cases of the virus, while 4,825 people have died of the disease - the most outside China.