A few days after his 41st birthday, actor Shahid Kapoor treated fans with several pictures from his special day.
Taking to Instagram, Kapoor posted a reel featuring the ‘Haider’ star having a great time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, ‘Jersey’ co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, among others, at his sea-facing house.
“#besttimes,” he captioned the post.
Kapoor’s birthday reel garnered netizens’ attention for many reasons — especially due to Khatter and Panday.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted Khatter posing for the camera with his hand around Panday.
The rumoured couple’s pictures have only cemented stories about them dating.
“These pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other,” a fan commented.
“Oh my God ! They look so romantic,” another one wrote.
Panday, too, commented on Kapoor’s post by dropping a red heart emoji on it.
The rumours of Panday and Khatter dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film ‘Khaali Peeli’.