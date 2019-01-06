Actress Nargis Fakhris ‘Amavas’, which was to release on January 11, will now hit screens in India on February 1.
“We are trying to achieve top-class VFX and that is little time consuming,” director Bhushan Patel said in a statement. “We do not want to release the film haphazardly and want to ensure that the end product is up to the mark.”
Patel has directed horror films such as ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘1920 Evil’ and ‘Alone, apart from TV shows.
‘Amavas’ is a horror film that also features Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.