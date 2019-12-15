Payal Mukherjee had reportedly been in a coma since last year

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter has died following a prolonged illness.

Chatterjee’s elder daughter Payal Mukherjee was 45.

Mukherjee had type 1 diabetes and had been undergoing treatment for a long time. She had reportedly been in a coma since last year.

Mukherjee married with businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010. Last year, Chatterjee and her husband had a legal battle with her daughter’s in-laws accusing them of showing negligence towards Mukherjee and not letting the actress meet her daughter.

Mukherjee has earlier worked with a popular television channel and has reportedly produced a television serial independently.

The veteran actress who has been active in both Hindi and Bengali cinema, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Piku’ in 2015.

Her younger daughter Megha has appeared in a few films. She was seen in films such as Himesh Reshammiya’s 2009 release ‘Radio’ and the Bengali film, ‘Bhalobashar Onek Naam’.