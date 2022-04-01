Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has revealed that she has celiac disease as she hit back at trolls who’ve criticised her body shape.

Talking to PTI, Sandhu opened up about facing comments about her size.

“I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny’ and now they bully me saying ‘she’s fat’. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things,” she said, explaining the auto immune condition that is triggered by consumption of gluten.

Harnaaz Sandhu presents the creation by designers Shivan and Narresh during a fashion show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi on March 26, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Sandhu said she believes in body positivity and women’s empowerment, and that she isn’t taking the trolls to heart.

“I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me and it’s okay because that’s their mindset, their stigmas, but there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of their Miss Universe or not. I’m empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, you are beautiful too,” she said.

Despite the negative comments, the 22-year-old said she loves herself unconditionally.

Harnaaz Sandhu in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

“For me everyone is beautiful. It’s about how you represent yourself and what kind of ideology you have,” she told PTI. “Your features do not matter at one moment. If you think that I’m the most beautiful girl that’s why I won Miss Universe, I’m sorry, you’re wrong. I might not be the most beautiful but I might be one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I’m fat, even if I’m thin, it’s my body, I love myself. I love the changes and you should appreciate it because not everyone can go through the changes.”