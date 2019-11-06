The Bollywood star was due to discuss her book ‘Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life’

Mumbai: Actress Manisha Koirala during the promotion of his upcoming film "Prasthanam", in Mumbai, on Aug 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has cancelled her appearance and interaction at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2019 citing health reasons.

Koirala, 49, was scheduled to discuss her book and memoir on ovarian cancer battled called ‘Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life’ on November 7 evening at the SIBF stage and interact with guests.

Koirala joins Amitabh Bachchan, who also cancelled his appearance at this festival due to health reasons this year. Despite their absence, it has been a star-studded literary event in Sharjah. Literary giants including Vikram Seth and stars including Tovino Thomas, Lisa Ray and Gulshan Grover lit up this year’s SIBF 2109.

Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and went to the US to undergo treatment. She is now cancer free.