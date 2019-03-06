Kubbra Sait Image Credit: IANS

Kubbra Sait’s name made her a target for bullies but the actress is now in a much better place.

“I have been bullied for my name. I have been called ‘Cobra’ for my entire life. When I was child, I used to cry and request to change my name but today, I feel proud of my name. I feel so comfortable with my own identity,” Sait said.

Sait was interacting with the media at a skincare brand campaign launch along with fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Tuesday.

She has appeared in many Bollywood movies such as ‘Sultan’, ‘Ready’ and ‘City Of Life’ but earned fame with the portrayal of Kuckoo in Netflix India’s show ‘Sacred Games’.

“I feel people will tell you a lot of things to stop your growth or to make you feel that you are not good enough but when you stare into that moment and say ‘I am better than all of this and I can fight and face anything’ then, you break out of that shield and become a whole new person,” she said.

Sait she feels that barriers are not limited to any gender.

“It’s not like boys are not bullied, they are not hurt. Instead, there is no state of mental insecurity for one gender over the other,” she said.

Currently, Sait is working with Alankrita Shrivastava for her next film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ and also has other projects.