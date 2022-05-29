Scaring off the competition, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has crossed the coveted 100 crore or Rs1 billion mark at the domestic box office, with the horror-comedy leaving films such as ‘Dhaakad’ in the dust.
The Anees Bazmee-directorial, which has earned immense praise for lead star Tabu, crossed Rs1bn within nine days of release, with the numbers shared by industry insiders.
“BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: Rs 109.92 cr. #India biz,” tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
It remains unclear at this time how much the film has hauled in from its international territories.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a sequel to the 2007 released film of the same name which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles and was directed by South Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan. While the new film falls back on the same eerie tale of Monjolika, the vengeful lover who continues to haunt the halls of a mansion in Rajasthan, the stories stand independent of each other.
Aaryan plays the fake exorcist Rooh Baba, who claims to see dead people, all at the behest of his lady love Reet, played by Advani. However, little do the duo realise that their elaborate ruse would ultimately end up unleashing the dreaded Monjolika who will stop at nothing to exact her revenge.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ is currently screening in UAE cinemas.