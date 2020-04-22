The Bollywood actor has been creating coronavirus awareness by speaking to survivors

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped away from fitness videos and meaningless content online to bring stories of coronavirus survivors to his fans.

His YouTube talk show, ‘Koki Poochega’, has seen the actor create awareness about coronavirus by interviewing heroes over Skype.

In the first episode of his talk show, he is seen interviewing Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus in India, with the actor is heard asking her how she contracted the virus in the first place.

Aaryan has also been urging COVID-19 survivors in India to donate their blood plasma to speed up the recovery of those who continue to battle the pandemic.

Aaryan also shared a picture of Singh donating her plasma, adding: “I urge all survivors to check with their doctors and donate their blood plasma if eligible to help critical patients who are on the road to recovery.

Also a big Thank You Sumiti for spreading awareness.”