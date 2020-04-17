Actress revealed that the thriller will premiere on May 1

Image Credit:

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look of her character from the upcoming Netflix film ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ and revealed that the thriller will premiere on May 1.

The 34-year-old actor shared the information on Instagram.

“Playing Sona Mukerjee, a loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence...How far will she go for love?” she wrote in the caption.

“This one is close to my heart and excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1,” she added.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of Dr Mrityunjoy Mukherjee in the thriller, also shared the first glimpse of his character.

The 50-year-old star introduced the character to his followers on Twitter.