Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Monday and shared the first look of Mira Nair’s much-anticipated adaptation of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy’.

In the picture, Ishaan is seen with Tabu. Fans can expect a drastic makeover for Khatter in this film — what with the actor sporting a moustache for his role.

In the film, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu), reports Hindustan Times.

The first-ever photo of ‘A Suitable Boy’ sets the tone of what we can expect in the film. Tabu and Khatter are seen reclining on a swing that hangs in the backdrop of a traditional courtyard.