Image Credit:

The Bollywood rumour mill went into overdrive earlier this week reporting that Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is all set to marry her beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020.

After father Shakti Kapoor was asked to comment on his daughter’s upcoming nuptials, he dismissed all rumours.

“Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding!” quipped the yesteryears’ screen villain.

“Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know,” Kapoor senior added.

The news went viral after a Mumbai news media reported that Shraddha Kapoor and Shrestha were all set to tie the knot next year. The two have reportedly been dating for two years now.

Soon, several websites and TV channels were picking up the news, and running it as a speculative report.

On the Kapoor’s work front, ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ — the latest track from her forthcoming movie ‘Saaho’ — is receiving love from her fans.