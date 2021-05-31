Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan

It appears actor Kartik Aaryan is fast becoming a liability in Bollywood circles. After last month’s surprise ouster from ‘Dostana 2’, there is news that he has lost out another two big projects, including one being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to a report by Film Information, earlier this week, it was revealed that Aaryan has parted ways with the makers of ‘Freddy’, which is being directed by Ajay Bahl and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. While the production house nor Aaryan have issued a statement as yet, there is now news of another movie that was to feature the leading man but the makers have decided to part ways with the star. The film in question is being produced by Aanand L Rai.

A report in the Hindustan Times cites a source who claims that Aaryan was in the running for an untitled gangster film but has been dropped from the project. “Kartik was in advanced level talks with Anand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart,” the source told the Indian daily, adding that Rai’s assistant was to direct this film.

The source further added: “The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik maybe losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand.”

Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: Supplied

It appears Ayushmann Khurrana is now being considered as replacement in the film.

Rai told the daily that nothing was formalised with Aaryan, adding: “As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors — that’s the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn’t mean you have signed them.”

Rai, however, did confirm that they have approached Khurrana and would be making a film with him soon.

While reasons for this split are unclear, it is being reported that Aaryan had demanded a script change from the makers of ‘Freddy’ and things fell apart, with the actor returning the money he was paid by the makers.

Once news of Aaryan’s ouster from ‘Freddy’ broke last week, up and coming actor Freddy Daruwala threw his hat into the ring to bag the role, tweeting to Khan and Red Chillies with the message: “Hey @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk and #ajaybahl. In case you’re in search of the Real Freddie, I’m here!! I promise, 100 percent original and true to his art!! If you want, test it!”

Karan Johar and Katrik Aaryan Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan

Aaryan has been mum ever since he parted ways with Dharma Productions over ‘Dostana 2’, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. According to reports, the actor had shot for 20 days of the project but wasn’t happy with his role and demanded a change in script.

Soon after, Johar and Dharma parted ways with him, citing “professional reasons” for the cast change. They have yet to announce a new lead for the sequel to ‘Dostana’, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.