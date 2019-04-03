Actor, who was being treated for a tumour in London, was seen in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan visits Johnston & Murphy store at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, on Dec 9, 2016. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Irrfan Khan, who had been maintaining a distance from the media by hiding his face behind a mask, was spotted by photographers outside Mumbai airport.

Khan was seen in the early hours of April 2 with the lower half of his face covered with a black mask. He later removed it for the paparazzi.

The ‘Piku’ actor, who returned to India earlier this year after getting treated for a neuroendocrine tumour at London, looked healthy in a pink T-shirt paired up with a floral print shirt and jeans.

“Irrfan was leaving for Rajasthan for personal work,” a source said.