Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London, might return to India in November.

There were reports that Khan will start working on Hindi Medium 2 as soon he is home.

“The story floating about Irrfan starting Hindi Medium 2 shoot in December are all based on speculations. However, there is a possibility of him returning to India after Diwali,” Khan’s spokesperson said.

In March, Khan revealed that he was diagnosed with the rare tumour.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope,” he said.

In June, Khan penned a heartfelt letter about how life-changing the disease has been for him, and how it has made him realise “how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with unpredictable currents”.

A Indian National Award winner, Khan has stood out for his performance in films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Talvar, Maqbool, and Hindi Medium.

In the West, he has starred in films such as The Namesake, Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire.