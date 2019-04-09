The actor will be seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’, a sequel to ‘Hindi Medium’

Irrfan Khan is loving his comeback to a film set, and is excited about telling a new story with ‘Angrezi Medium’.

The actor, who had been lying low for around a year after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, will be playing a sweetshop owner in the film, which is a sequel to his widely appreciated 2017 entertainer ‘Hindi Medium’.

Khan on Monday shared a picture from the film’s set in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“GMB [Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar] serving since 1900s. It’s going to be fun to tell another story. ‘Angrezi Medium’. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji,” Khan captioned the picture.