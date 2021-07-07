Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was 98.
The news of his demise was confirmed by Dr Jaleel Parkar, Pulmonologist, who had been treating the veteran actor.
He will be buried today at 5pm at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar's spokesperson, Faisal Farooqi, also shared the news on the former's Twitter handle.
"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqi tweeted.
Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness.
Starting out as a fruit seller, Kumar fought early failure and family disapproval to become one of Bollywood's most accomplished and respected film stars.
Nicknamed "The Tragedy King" with his brooding good looks, tousled hair and deep voice, he enjoyed a career spanning more than 50 years and nearly 60 films.
His movie credits include 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.
He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.