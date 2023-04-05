A police complaint was lodged after actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep received letters threatening to release his private video, police said on Wednesday.
The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation to nab the culprits. The police are also mulling handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.
According to police, the letters were received by the actor’s manager Jack Manju. They were replete with foul language and a threat to share his private video on social media.
Sources close to the actor — who has a large fan following in the southern state of Karnataka — called it a conspiracy to dent his public image.
The actor, according to local media reports, is likely to support the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polls to legislative assembly in the state.