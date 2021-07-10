In what can be called a casting coup of sorts in Bollywood, media reports are claiming that actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Vikram Vedha’.
The noir action thriller featured actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati in the original version. Directors Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the original, will return to spearhead the Bollywood outing.
The Hindi remake is slated to release on September 30, 2022, which is incidentally the date that Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ is expected to release which sees him pair opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.
Meanwhile, it is unclear which role will be essayed by Roshan in ‘Vkiram Vedha’, which featured Madhavan as a police inspector while Sethupati played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.
The 2017 original film was inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram and Betaal. The film tells the story of Vikram who sets out to track down and kill Vedha. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil.
Apart this film, Roshan has ‘Fighter’ also releasing next year, which is being called India’s first aerial action franchise and is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios. Roshan also has the next instalment of the superhero film ‘Krrish’ in the pipeline.
Ali Khan has ‘Bhoot Police’, which drops online on September 17, followed by ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.