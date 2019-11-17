The Bollywood star was in town to promote a fitness centre in the city

Fitness enthusiasts and fans of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan spent their Saturday evening with the actor who interacted with them about the subject closest to his heart — fitness.

Known as the fitness advocate of Bollywood, Roshan visited the Cult.Fit fitness centre in Dubai Marina and shared his fitness secrets and gave an insight into the popular celebrity workout HRX, named after him.

Roshan advised fans to take up fitness seriously and make it a habit to continue a healthier life. “I have been doing this for so many years, and the fitness regime helps me keep the momentum in life and career. Fitness keeps me moving, and I keep on inspiring people to remain fit,” he said. “I love Dubai, and the spirit of the people living here. This city is inspiring me in many mays. I love the vibes of this city.

“There is a huge movement of fitness in this city, making it stand out from other cities of the world. It is inspiring to see so many people of different nationalities and age groups taking this much interest in the fitness challenge to improve their health. If you are not into regular fitness practice, start today. You would enjoy working out for a living when you realise the benefits that are immense and unlimited,” he added.

The HRX workout is a combination of primal movements, zero momentum rep, compound movements and conditioning routines designed to challenge the human body and accelerate growth.

