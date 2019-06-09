Actor says he has learned a lot while filming the movie

Image Credit:

Sharing a behind the scenes photograph from ‘Super 30’, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has said he’s still learning as an actor.

In the picture, Roshan is seen standing with the entire cast on the film’s set.

“My character was of a teacher but on this set I was a student. These are my ‘Super 30’. I have learnt a lot from their hard work, dedication and enthusiasm,” he captioned it in Hindi.

The trailer of ‘Super 30’, produced by Reliance Entertainment, was launched on June 4. The film will released in India on July 12.