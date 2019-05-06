Actress Sara Ali Khan will be filling in for Karishma Kapoor

Indian Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan poses during the announcement for the Hindi film Dishoom directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala,in Mumbai on April 18, 2016. / AFP / STR Image Credit: AFP

Actor Varun Dhawan is “uncontrollably excited” about the remake of ‘Coolie No 1’, and says it is his new challenge.

Dhawan will be stepping into the shoes of veteran actor Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film, which was directed by Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. David is on board to helm the remake as well.

“I feel honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of the remake! That’s the next challenge that I’m ready to take up,” said Dhawan.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be filling in for Karishma Kapoor from the original. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the remake will release on May 1 next year.

What’s keeping him busy at the moment?