A. I watch all his films the first day. Now I will be watching my own film with Rajini sir. It’s unbelievable. I will be watching it the entire day on Thursday. I’ve watched it a hundred times during editing. Now I want to see what the reaction would be to specific shots and dialogues. I just want to see the audiences’ reaction. This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. For me, this is like a dream come true... When I started making films, my first wish was to show them to Rajini sir. By God’s grace, I’ve been able to go far beyond my dream.