Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in fierce form in the trailer of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which released on February 4.

The diminutive actress stands tall as the titular character — the matriarch of Mumbai’s red light district Kamathipura.

Set in the 1960s Mumbai, the trailer opens with Bhatt in a white saree, maroon lipstick and heavily kohl-lined eyes trying to make a public speech. She harbours political ambitions and she tears up her rehearsed speech, only to speak from the heart about how society has turned their back on those in her trade.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Image Credit: Supplied

“The moment you look at us, you lose your dignity. But our dignity — despite being stripped every night — hasn’t diminished,” says Bhatt in Hindi.

Inspired by true-life events, the central figure in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama is batting for the rights of education to girls from her professional community. She’s spunky, bold and won’t shy away from calling out society who stand on high moral ground.

The scene in which she is forced to reveal her young girl’s father’s identity by a smug and patronising school principal strikes home and Bhatt nails the sarcasm.

Actor Ajay Devgn makes an interesting entry as a rich guy with scruples and a spine to beat up the baddies.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will release on February 25. Its theatrical release was delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Image Credit: IMDB

Earlier in the day, Bhatt’s rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also showed his support by posing for fans with his back to them and his hands folded into a namaste. That pose was Kathiawadi’s signature move to greet her followers.