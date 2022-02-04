Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in fierce form in the trailer of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which released on February 4.
The diminutive actress stands tall as the titular character — the matriarch of Mumbai’s red light district Kamathipura.
Set in the 1960s Mumbai, the trailer opens with Bhatt in a white saree, maroon lipstick and heavily kohl-lined eyes trying to make a public speech. She harbours political ambitions and she tears up her rehearsed speech, only to speak from the heart about how society has turned their back on those in her trade.
“The moment you look at us, you lose your dignity. But our dignity — despite being stripped every night — hasn’t diminished,” says Bhatt in Hindi.
Inspired by true-life events, the central figure in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama is batting for the rights of education to girls from her professional community. She’s spunky, bold and won’t shy away from calling out society who stand on high moral ground.
The scene in which she is forced to reveal her young girl’s father’s identity by a smug and patronising school principal strikes home and Bhatt nails the sarcasm.
Actor Ajay Devgn makes an interesting entry as a rich guy with scruples and a spine to beat up the baddies.
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will release on February 25. Its theatrical release was delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic.
Earlier in the day, Bhatt’s rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also showed his support by posing for fans with his back to them and his hands folded into a namaste. That pose was Kathiawadi’s signature move to greet her followers.
The movie seems to tackle complex themes such as equality, dignity of labour and rights to education. Like most of Bhansali’s films, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also seems to have been made on a large scale with massive sets. The scenes set in the 1960s give you a sense of impending doom, with Gangubai Kathiawadi being the silver lining. Bhatt might appear young and coltish to play such a commanding role, but she still manages to make it convincing.