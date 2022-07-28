1 of 8
Former actor Arpita Mukherjee has landed a role she was perhaps not ready for – as someone involved in a scam. The actress’ homes were raided by investigators who subsequently found crores of rupees. She and her alleged partner, former education minister Partha Chatterjee, were arrested on July 23 after inexplicable amounts of cash were found at her home. Here’s what we know about Mukherjee so far.
In her social media profiles, Arpita describes herself as a model turned actor and has a social media following of 32000 followers.
Mukherjee had a fairly normal childhood in a middle class area in Kolkata before moving to an upscale high-rise complex and getting into movies. She’s been seen with Chatterjee on a number of occasions and even campaigned for him during the 2021 Bengal assembly elections.
Mukherjee has often accompanied Partha Chatterjee for several public and social events including the Durga Puja festivity of the Naktala area in Kolkata where Chatterjee is a patron. She even featured on the puja's music album cover in 2021.
Did you know Mukherjee featured in two films with seasoned actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet? She started her career as a model in 2004 and saw a few years of struggle. In 2010 she landed a small role in the Bengali film 'Mama Bhagne' which had Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee playing the lead role.
The Instagrammer often posts images from her lux life and yoga classes.
