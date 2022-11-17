Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone jetted off to start the shooting of her upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

The ‘Piku’ actor slayed in the lady-boss look as she donned a black turtleneck paired up with an oversized black blazer. She matched her outfit with white sweatpants and accessorised her look with black sunglasses and combat boots.

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a picture on his Instagram stories and announced that he has kick-started the shooting of ‘Fighter’ and now Padukone has also joined the ‘Super 30’ actor and director Siddharth Anand.

Apart from these two A-listers, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role and it is touted to be India’s first aerial action thriller film.

The makers recently unveiled a new poster and release date of the film.

‘Fighter’ is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and it marks Roshan and Padukone’s first on-screen collaboration.

Roshan has already reached in Assam for the shoot of ‘Fighter’.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Roshan’s fans can be heard cheering for the actor as they spot him strolling in Assam.

Roshan became extremely happy on seeing his fans and asked them to “wish him luck” for the shoot.

On November 14, the team of 'Fighter' also headed to the North Eastern state to commence 'Fighter’s' shooting.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, who is producing Fighter, shared a picture of Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane.

“And it begins....,” the post read. Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Roshan expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, “Right! Let’s go.”

Roshan announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride.”

Meanwhile, Roshan was recently seen in a crime thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience.

Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha' Image Credit: IMdB

Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.