On Monday, Kajol was seen in a fun mood at the trailer launch of ‘Do Patti’ in Mumbai as she called herself the ‘Asli Singham’.

“Dekhiye yeh maine pehle bhi kaha, hai har stage pe kaha hai ki asli singham (main hoon) ... (I’ve said this earlier that I am the true Singham) also, I did not take any tips from him (Ajay),” she quipped.

Kajol also shared her experience donning a cop uniform.

“I think when you wear a uniform on screen, there’s a certain, I don’t know how to explain it, but there’s a certain stature. You feel that. You feel that even as an actor in a shot. Even though you know that you’re giving a shot, you know that you’re an actor and you don’t have the actual style. But still, you have, I don’t know, a passion ... There’s a certain ‘kadakness’ (toughness) that comes in your posture that just comes there naturally. So, yes, I really, really enjoyed playing it and I would love to play it again,” Kajol opened up.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, will be released on Netflix on October 25.