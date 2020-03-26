Bollywood celebrities have been putting in efforts to keep themselves occupied

Budding actress Alaya F, who won wide acclaim with her debut role in Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year, is missing her Kathak classes in the time of coronavirus lockdown.

She has posted a throwback video that has her honing up her Kathak moves on Instagram. In the video, Alaya attempts a spinning move in Kathak even as she tries keeping her move together.

Katrina Kaif is emerging as Bollywood's Lockdown Star. After her videos of dishwashing, working out, and strumming the guitar trended over the past few days, the actress has now taken to brooming to stay occupied at home.

A video that Katrina posted on Wednesday shows the actress brooming the floors of her home. What's more, once the chore got done, Katrina had other imaginative ideas to put broom as a bat, to polish her cricketing skills!

The 'Luka Chuppi' Kartik Aaryan like many other Bollywood celebrities is practicing the measure of self-isolation and is seen at the comfort of his home in the new video shared.

The newly shared video is the second distinctive effort made by the actor after his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', the fast delivery of points style video grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.