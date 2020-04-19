Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood superstars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan threw their weight behind the star-studded virtual concert ‘One World: Together At Home’ and spoke about how they are doing their bit to make this world a better place to live in during coronavirus outbreak.

“This is the time to take action. Right now, I am working to provide protective kits and quarantine centres ... This is the time to come together, so find out how you can come together,” urged Khan in a pre-recorded video. He extolled every Indian to be proactive and help in the times of crisis that had the power to cripple billions of Indians. He signed off saying ‘stay strong’ and that he loves all.

Chopra Jonas, who co-starred with Khan in the ‘Don’ series, threw the spotlight on the crippling refugee crises around the world.

“I have witnessed first hand the overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps ... The camps need health care, clean water and sanitation to stand through the pandemic,” said Chopra.