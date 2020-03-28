The actor urged residents to exercise social distancing and fight the virus

Bollywood superstar and Dubai Tourism ambassador Shah Rukh Khan urged Dubai residents to stay home and stay safe in the midst of a the coronavirus crisis.

In a 90-second video posted by Dubai Media Office on March 27, Khan implored his fans to stay indoors and exercise social distancing.

“To all my brothers and sisters in Dubai, please don’t head to the beach, the hotel or the park. Avoid hosting neighbours and friends. This is the only way to battle coronavirus. So, I ask all my friends to stay home and practice social distancing,” said Khan.

Khan, who is labelled as the Badshaah of Bollywood (King of Bollywood) due to his long-enduring appeal among Hindi movie fans, has often partnered with Dubai Tourism to showcase this city as an ideal vacation destination.

The ‘Zero’ actor has also filmed in Dubai for movies including ‘Happy New Year’ and also owns a home in the plush residential locality, Palm Jumeirah.

Khan, who is currently on a self-imposed sabbatical from films, continues to co-produce movies and web series such as ‘Bard of Blood’.

Khan isn’t the only Bollywood star to utilise his celebrity for a worthy cause during the coronavirus outbreak.