Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1 Image Credit: Amazon Prime

Even as celebrities are wishing for good tidings over the festive period, Bollywood’s Christmas gift to the fans in the form of ‘Coolie No. 1’ has not been well received.

The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer, out now on Amazon Prime, has been slated by fans who took to social media to give voice to their displeasure of this comedy.

Poorvi who goes by the @Akcentgirl Twitter handle posted: “Please bollywood needs to control their mania for remakes! What worked 25 years ago may not necessarily work today as well. Audience has changed and so have our choices. Couldn’t bear this movie even for 15 mins. Woman getting face massage @Varun_dvn I expect better from you! [sic]”

Ravi Vyas tweeted: “After watching #CoolieNo1 one thing is confirmed. “Saara can’t act”. Varun overacting as usual.”

Twitter user @Gandhi51Pratik posted: “@Varun_dvn #CoolieNo1 really worst comedy movie I have ever seen. I love your acting overall however you need to try thriller movie instead of comedy one. Old CoolieNo1 rocking movie.. Not even compare with old CoolieNo1.”

The Dhawan-led caper is a remake of the 1995 film, which starred Govind and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The original and the remake are both directed by David Dhawan.

Prince Chinna wrote: “Varun entry is enough to rate this movie as One of the award winning ridiculous movie of 2020 #CoolieNo1”

“Absolutely terrible movie, #CoolieNo1OnPrime. Shameful to destroy such a classic film, again after judwaa. Varun dhawan can never act. Always an overact. A ranveer Singh gimmick tbh. David dhawan has partially destroyed his legacy by his own hands. #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1,” wrote Aditya.