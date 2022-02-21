The project also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik, which is being touted as revenge thriller.

Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' Image Credit: Netflix

Inspired by Western Noir genres, ‘Thar’ is set in the eighties and essays the story of Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan, who has moved to Pushkar for a job. But in reality, the young lad has embarked on a journey to avenge his past. The film marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself — a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences,” said Anil Kapoor in a statement.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh in 'Thar' Image Credit: Netflix

“‘Thar’ is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes — Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi. As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content,” he added.

‘Thar’ is a classic thriller paired with suspense, mystery and drama making it the perfect entertainer. Shot at some of the most aesthetic locations in the country, the film will also be a treat to the eyes.

Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik in 'Thar' Image Credit: Netflix

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, added: “Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers and ‘Thar’ is an example of such storytelling.”