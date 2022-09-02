Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back for a second round of popular reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.
From cameos to vacations and fights, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives.
In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday ahead of the show’s release, Maheep explained why she mentioned husband Sanjay Kapoor’s infidelity in the series.
“There’s nothing that’s been difficult. It just happened. We were in the moment. You’re talking about things,” she said about the revelation. “We’ve pushed the envelope [on the show]. I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that’s what it is. It’s not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important [to speak about it].”
When asked if she spoke about it with Sanjay before, Maheep revealed: “I haven’t talked about it, no. They will learn from the show.”
The couple have been married for more than two decades and have two children Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.