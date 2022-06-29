1 of 8
London has become the hotspot for Bollywood stars this summer. Actors including Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and Manish Malhotra were spotted holidaying in the streets of London. Their London diaries scream fun and frolic. Here’s a look at the stars who are now in the UK to enjoy their summer in the UK town and countryside. We also give you a peek into the travel diaries of South Indian stars who are exploring new cities this summer.
Image Credit: Instra/ manishmalhotra05
Image Credit: Insta/ manishmalhotra05
Malhotra was also seen posing with his gang of girlfriends including producer Gauri Khan, actress-author Twinkle Khanna, and designer Nandita Mahtani. He captioned the friends-filled image saying, 'With the beauties'.
Image Credit: Insta/ manishmalhotra05
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who are living it up in London. The star couple checked into UK last week along with sons Taimur and Jeh. They were even spotted attending the Rolling Stones Concert, and several fan pages posted images of Saif with his son Taimur on his shoulders enjoying the concert action. They were also spotted meeting Kunal Nayyar, best known for his role in the sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory'.
Image Credit: Insta/ officialcelebmantra
Meanwhile, the 'Maharshi' star Mahesh Babu posted a picture of himself with his doting wife Namrata with American businessman Bill Gates, on his social., "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!" wrote the Telegu superstar. The American businessman is seen smiling for the camera as the pair stood on either side of him in the photo.
Image Credit: Insta/ urstrulymahesh
Adnan Sami's dramatic weight-loss transformation pictures from his Maldives vacation with his wife and daughter have left his fans shocked. ‘Mujhko Bhi Tu Lift Kara De’ star underwent a startling transformation from his look in the 2000 hit song. The singer reportedly went from 220 kg to 75 kgs in span of 16 months.
Image Credit: Insta/ adnansamiworld
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently on a romantic holiday in the city of love, Paris, to celebrate Kapoor’s birthday. They’ve been sharing pictures of their vacation, where they’ve also been dressing in matching outfits and posting similar captions on Instagram.
Image Credit: Insta/ malaikaaroraofficial
Yoga diva Shilpa Shetty is also in London spending time with her family. The actress shared glimpses of her London diaries. Sharing a video on her Insta stories, Shetty wrote she is watching the musical with the “prettiest women” of her life. They enjoyed watching 'Pretty Woman' musical, or so the picture claims.
Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty