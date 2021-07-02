Tisca Chopra Image Credit: IANS

Actress Tisca Chopra has been actively trying to help amid India’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, whether it’s amplifying relief resources and SOS requests on social media to helping people to arrange medical equipment.

On Friday, Chopra went to the suburban Mumbai theatres and distributed 1,500kg of rice packets to theatre workers.

“We all know how theatres have been shut. It’s been almost a year and a half. The single-screen theatres have faced the major brunt of the same. In normal times these theatres are the hubs of the social life in that area — perhaps the only sources of entertainment for people living around there. The workers end up becoming friends with the customers coming in every weekend for a movie,” she said.

“And these theatre workers have been out of work for this whole time. I felt we must reach out in whatever way we can and thus we decided to take this up as a part of our initiative,” she added.

Chopra also urged everyone to do their bit in extending support to the needy in these trying times.