Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be in Dubai on February 14 for an in-conversation session at the upcoming World Government Summit.

It's the actor's first time at the prestigious gathering dedicated to shaping the future of goverments globally.

Khan, one of India's most renowned cultural exports, will take to the stage at 10.35am and spearhead the talk entitled 'The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan'. It's going to be a 15-minute discussion on his ascent to fame and fortune.

Khan,58, is one of Bollywood's most bankable actors and has been on a roll in 2023 with hits including his big-budget action adventures like 'Jawaan' and 'Pathaan'. His last release was 'Dunki'.

Khan is undoubtedly one of India's biggest self-made actors and has endured for nearly three decades in Hindi cinema.

Khan, who owns a home in Dubai, is a regular fixture in the city and often flies down to promote his projects. In December last year, Khan was in the UAE to promote his film 'Dunki'.

The actor, apart from his charismatic screen presence and on-screen magnetism, is known for his wit and candour. He's fondly known as 'King Khan' among his legion of fans around the globe.

Back in 2018, Khan chose to go on a self-imposed sabbatical when his film 'Zero' failed to take off at the box-office. But 2023 clearly belonged to him as he bounced back with a string of blockbusters including the slick spy thriller 'Pathaan' and the action adventure 'Jawaan'.

His life story where he cracked India's glossiest entertainment industry, Bollywood, is a crash course in resilience, merit, and luck.

He's also one of the richest actors in India. According to a report in Times Now, his net worth is estimated at 63 billion rupees ($760 million). He's also a prolific producer and owns the company Red Chillies Entertainment along with his wife Gauri Khan.

In the last few years, Khan has scaled back on giving media interviews choosing to promote his films by just interacting with his fan-base.

Along with Khan, several prominent heads of States including Qatari Emir His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Tahni, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey's PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend.