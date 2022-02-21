Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are soaking up the winter sunshine in Al Ain as the couple wrap up the last schedule of their action thriller ‘Heropanti 2’ in the garden city.
The couple took to their respective social media to cool off after a long day filming amidst the Abu Dhabi desert, with Sutaria posting a picture by the poolside with a bandana and sarong in place, while Shroff chose to jump into the hotel’s pool to cool off.
‘Heropanti 2’ is readying for an Eid Al Fitr release on April 29, putting it through a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’.
For Shroff, the Ahmed Khan directed thriller is a homecoming of sort considering he started his Bollywood innings with ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. While the first film had Kriti Sanon sharing screen space with him, Sutaria picks up the action in the Sajid Nadiadwala production.
Joining the Bollywood stars in the film is British actor Oliver Price who has starred in the TV series ‘Vikings’ and has even appeared in ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’. Price too has been sharing updates from their time in the UAE on his social media.
While it is unclear how long the ‘Heropanti 2’ team are in the UAE, according to Shroff’s post this will be the final leg of the film shoot. Over the years, UAE capital has become a top draw for Bollywood and Hollywood film productions, largely going by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission that offers a 30 per cent cashback rebate on production spend in the emirate.