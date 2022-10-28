Hooda took to social media and shared photos of his rumoured girlfriend along with his parents from Diwali. The duo looked stunning while posing and smiling diyas in their palms.
While Laishram shone in a yellow saree, Hooda looked handsome in his white ethnic outfit.
Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Love and light to all around the world ✨#happydiwali #diwali2022”
Hooda is set to spring a surprise on his fans with his next big offering titled ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, slated to release in May 2023 to celebrate the birth day of the political activist. The film marks the debut of Hooda as a director besides playing the titular role along with Ankita Lokhande.
A jewelry designer and an actor Laishram has been part of Bollywood films including ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Mary Kom’.
Prior to his current relationship, Hooda dated actress Neetu Chandra for about three years (2010-2013). The most well-known of Hooda’s romances, which lasted from 2004 to 2006, was with actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.