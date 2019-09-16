IIFA rocks will honor all those who have achieved technical excellence in Bollywood films

Mumbai: Bollywood stars including Radhika Apte, Arjun Rampal, Mouni Roy, Ali Fazal, Kabir Bedi and director Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame hit the green carpet laid out at the IIFA Rocks on Monday night in Mumbai. IIFA Rocks is a part of the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards, dubbed as Bollywood's Oscars.

IIFA Rocks is a night where fashion meets films as technical awards are handed over to exception Bollywood films that released in 2018.

Andhadhun leads the nominations tally at this year's IIFAs.

"I have read your review of my film. It's usually the first to come out and we got a lot of love for my film. It's exciting to know that our thriller was so well-accepted," said director Sriram Raghavan on the green carpet.

Ali Fazal, who was dressed in a black suit, showed off his glittering black Christian Louboutin shoes with famous red soles.

"We are nervous to host the IIFA Rocks, but I think it's going to be a good night," said Fazal to reporters on the green carpet.